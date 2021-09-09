Advertisement

Is retiring early during a pandemic a good idea?

Whether you’re a month or decades away from retiring, you should have a plan.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a tough year, many older Americans are looking into retiring early. Financial professional John Vandergriff from Blue Ridge Wealth Planners shows us how to get ready at any stage in life.

“Too many people think oh, I’ve worked a certain amount of time so I should just retire. Really you’ve got to look at your savings and decide ‘Do I have enough money to make it...hopefully the rest of your life?’”

He said a good rule of thumb is to look at what you’ve saved and if your lifestyle needs more than 4 percent of that, hold off on retirement.

Vandergriff suggests taking inventory of your savings, 401K, and IRAs. Work with an expert for a comprehensive plan.

If you’re a few years or even further from retirement there are steps you can be taking now to make sure you’re on track.

“Have an idea of where you want to be and what it’s going to require. For younger people ... we might not have social security as we understand it today. So more and more emphasis will be done on how you’re saving money. Taking advantage of free money in your plan, putting in at least what your company matches in your 401K. Paying off debt, putting it into buckets that can give you tax-free benefits.”

“I tell clients they should be saving at least 10-15% of their salary in their 401(k) or other retirement savings account,” he said.

For everyone he said, get a plan.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse
Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat
Fredrick Spradling
“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Latest News

Cooler air settles in today
A cold front settles in to end the week
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss returns home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Public invited to memorial service for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained