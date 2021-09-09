“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.

According to court documents, police suspect Jessie Rose Hodge dragged the motorcycle as far as three football fields, didn’t call for help and drove off from the scene. Dwight Woods died at the scene.

The crash has left Woods’ family with questions and suspensions on what caused the incident and is demanding questions.

“My big brother was taken away from me... it just hurts.” said Venolia Thomas, Woods’ sister. “Just to get a phone call to say my brother is gone. It took a toll on me and it was very traumatic, because I was looking forward to being with him for the holiday.”

Thomas told WVLT News that Woods was traveling from North Carolina to visit with family in St. Louis for the Labor Day holiday.

Hodge is accused of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury or death and following too closely. A judge released Hodge from custody after a pre-trial hearing. She’s due in court for a bond arraignment on Monday.

WVLT News reached out to Hodge, but we have not heard back.

