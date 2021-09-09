Advertisement

Knox County Planning Commission to vote on downtown stadium

The proposed stadium would also be the new home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team.
(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first official vote on a new stadium in downtown Knoxville is scheduled for Thursday. The Knox County Planning Commission will hold a vote on the proposed area for the stadium’s location.

The stadium would cover around 22 acres in the Old City area near East Jackson Avenue up to Hall of Fame Drive. The developer is asking the Planning Commission to designate the property as “industrial use” so the stadium can be used for more things like sporting events, concerts and festivals.

The proposed stadium would also be the new home of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team.

