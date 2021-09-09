Advertisement

Kodak forensic scientist remembers ground zero

Art Bohanan says this 20th anniversary year is really important because of how many lives that were lost on 9/11.
Lisa Perrigrew from Finger, TN, Late Fred O. Berry of Berry Funeral Homes, Knoxville. Lt. Steve...
Lisa Perrigrew from Finger, TN, Late Fred O. Berry of Berry Funeral Homes, Knoxville. Lt. Steve Tinder (KPD) back row Marilyn Carter, (GA, team nurse), Roger Ballentine and Bob Batson from the Nashville area.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGOEN FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the first six responders to the World Trade Center from Tennessee will be explaining what he found this weekend.

Art Bohanan says this 20th anniversary year is really important because of how many lives that were lost on 9/11.

He says it’s also important to remember the people who have gotten sick from the buildings collapse and the soldiers who went to protect our freedom. His job during the time he was in New York was to find human remains and identify them. He says he wasn’t prepared for just how much damage there was.

“You know I’ve been a part of the disaster team for years and we thought we’d get a plane crash or something close, but this was the largest, we never dreamed up something this large,” said Bohanan.

His talk will be happening at noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum. He’ll also be a part of the memorial event in downtown Sevierville at 5 p.m. that afternoon on the courthouse grounds.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse
Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large
Fredrick Spradling
“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds

Latest News

Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Hobert Jennings
74-year-old veteran subject of aggravated assault investigation
Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Lots of sunshine this week
Lower humidity and comfortable temperatures settle in