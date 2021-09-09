Kodak forensic scientist remembers ground zero

PIGOEN FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the first six responders to the World Trade Center from Tennessee will be explaining what he found this weekend.

Art Bohanan says this 20th anniversary year is really important because of how many lives that were lost on 9/11.

He says it’s also important to remember the people who have gotten sick from the buildings collapse and the soldiers who went to protect our freedom. His job during the time he was in New York was to find human remains and identify them. He says he wasn’t prepared for just how much damage there was.

“You know I’ve been a part of the disaster team for years and we thought we’d get a plane crash or something close, but this was the largest, we never dreamed up something this large,” said Bohanan.

His talk will be happening at noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum. He’ll also be a part of the memorial event in downtown Sevierville at 5 p.m. that afternoon on the courthouse grounds.

