Lower humidity and comfortable temperatures settle in

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the cooler air won’t last long so enjoy it!
Lots of sunshine this week
Lots of sunshine this week
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are saying goodbye to the cold front and hello to high pressure! Get ready to enjoy lower humidity, sunshine, and mild temperatures over the next few days!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies continue tonight which will allow temperatures to drop to near 57 degrees. It’ll be a chilly start to Friday, but we will see lots of sunshine and warm up by the afternoon!

Highs will be near 81 degrees tomorrow. If you are heading out to some Friday night football, make sure to packet a light jacket for when that sun goes down.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out chilly in the mid-50s, but the temperature gradually increases as the wind turns and we rebound to a seasonable high of 84 degrees. It’s staying mostly clear all weekend long! If you’re planning to watch the Vols game, it’s a chilly morning tailgate and then warming nicely from that Noon kickoff to the post-game.

Saturday Noon, Pittsburgh at Tennessee
Saturday Noon, Pittsburgh at Tennessee

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity is also increasing early next week, so it will feel like it’s in the 90s again, and some spots in our area could easily hit 90 through Wednesday. We’re monitoring some better late week rain chances for you, beyond the 8-day forecast.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Thursday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Thursday Evening's 8 Day Planner

