Advertisement

Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., answers questions from the media at the Capitol, in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”

Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Klobuchar is early in her third term. She was first elected in 2006 and easily won reelection twice against little-known opponents.

Klobuchar ran for president in 2020 but eventually dropped out before the Democratic convention. She long cultivated an image as a Democrat willing to work across the aisle with Republicans, an effort the GOP and some progressives often dismissed as built on smaller issues.

More recently, she has chaired the congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse
Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat
Fredrick Spradling
“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Latest News

Cooler air settles in today
A cold front settles in to end the week
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Public invited to memorial service for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Up to 150 Westerners expected to fly out of Afghanistan