Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent

(Source: Flickr Commons)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A movie, called Homestead, is set to be filmed in East Tennessee starting in September.

Co-producers Richie Walls and John T. Black, alongside producer Brian Coney, are all from East Tennessee. They said it has been a goal to bring big time production to the area.

All three producers are looking to cast local talent and are asking for people to reach out if they have movie interest.

“We will be casting some local talent, there’s some really talented actors here as well as extras and some of them, and the city of Knoxville has been fantastic as has the state of Tennessee. We’ve got great locations lined up in and around this area and when people go see this movie, they’ll recognize their hometown,” said Conley.

The movie will start shooing on September 20 and is expected to end in the middle of October.

There are also other plans in the works for movie shoots in East Tennessee, according to the producers.

If you are interested in being a part of the movie, email casting@richiewalls.com.

