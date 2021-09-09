Multiple arrested in Jefferson County “Operation Slingshot”

Jefferson City, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested multiple people in a drug sting, called “Operation Slingshot”.

It included the person who lived at a known drug house in Jefferson City.

According to a Facebook post, deputies assigned to Patrol, Street Crimes, K-9, and the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted by a K9 team from the Jefferson City Police Department conducted a surveillance operation of the house located on Tom Breeden Rd. in Jefferson City.

Investigators said multiple vehicles had been seen going to this house, and deputies stopped several, leading to arrests.

It included the target of the investigation, 40-year-old Travis Rice, who lived at the home. Rice is now facing charges for selling drugs and possession charges for drugs, firearms and paraphernalia.

Kelli A. Manes is also charged with possession of heroin, aggravated child abuse/neglect and failure to appear.

Five other people are facing charges in connection to the operation.

