New Knoxville hospice house offers a peaceful goodbye

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new facility in North Knoxville called Sacred Ground Hospice House is giving those at the end of their life and their loved ones peace of mind.

Founder of the non-profit, Cindy Bradley, said she felt called by God to do this.

“It doesn’t feel medical, look medical, there’s nothing medical here. It’s like being in a five star resort,” said Bradley.

There’s 16 guest rooms to give people in their final days the comfort they need.

“It is very, very difficult at the end of life to be both the loved one and the caregiver,” said Bradley, “So we’re here as in much support of the family as we are their loved one.”

Gail Leahey and her brother, Barry Whitson, cared for their mom for years.

“Towards the end it got really difficult, physically and mentally,” said Leahey.

The care facility is a non-profit open 24-7.

“Sometimes you go to a hospital and you just feel like you’re in there by yourself but that wasn’t it here at all,” explained Leahey.

“The environment’s really open, friendly, loving, really great staff,” said Brian Chadwick.

That’s why his father spent his last two days surrounded by the people who loved him and staff to keep him comfortable.

“He was very strong willed and very independent, which was a tough place for him to be at the end. But we were at the point we had to have some care and they were able to provide that here,” explained Chadwick.

It costs $250 a night to stay there, but the Bradley doesn’t want to turn anyone away. So they’ll work with churches and donors for financial support, if needed.

