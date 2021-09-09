Advertisement

New Knoxville hospice house offers a peaceful goodbye

A new facility in North Knoxville called Sacred Ground Hospice House is giving those at the end of their life and their loved ones peace of mind.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new facility in North Knoxville called Sacred Ground Hospice House is giving those at the end of their life and their loved ones peace of mind.

Founder of the non-profit, Cindy Bradley, said she felt called by God to do this.

“It doesn’t feel medical, look medical, there’s nothing medical here. It’s like being in a five star resort,” said Bradley.

There’s 16 guest rooms to give people in their final days the comfort they need.

“It is very, very difficult at the end of life to be both the loved one and the caregiver,” said Bradley, “So we’re here as in much support of the family as we are their loved one.”

Gail Leahey and her brother, Barry Whitson, cared for their mom for years.

“Towards the end it got really difficult, physically and mentally,” said Leahey.

The care facility is a non-profit open 24-7.

“Sometimes you go to a hospital and you just feel like you’re in there by yourself but that wasn’t it here at all,” explained Leahey.

“The environment’s really open, friendly, loving, really great staff,” said Brian Chadwick.

That’s why his father spent his last two days surrounded by the people who loved him and staff to keep him comfortable.

“He was very strong willed and very independent, which was a tough place for him to be at the end. But we were at the point we had to have some care and they were able to provide that here,” explained Chadwick.

It costs $250 a night to stay there, but the Bradley doesn’t want to turn anyone away. So they’ll work with churches and donors for financial support, if needed.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Desmond Hatchett
Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids
Jessie Rose Hodge
Lenoir City woman charged after allegedly driving with motorcycle lodged in car in fatal crash
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts
Fredrick Spradling
“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee

Latest News

Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large
Family business based in Talbott meeting increasing demand for cornhole game boards and kits...
Family cornhole entrepreneurs scoring big in East Tennessee
Cornhole Solutions
Family cornhole entrepreneurs scoring big in East Tennessee