‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to President’s vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden announced a new plan to combat COVID-19 in the United States on Thursday.

In the plan the President announced the Department of Labor is working on an emergency rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that their employees are vaccinated.

Biden says the order will require workers will need to show proof of vaccination or at least one negative COVID-19 test a week.

Biden said this is not a political issue about freedom or personal choice.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part and want to get back to life as normal,” President Biden said.

Some Mid-South governors have released statements regarding the president’s new plan.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a tweet that the there are some things that should not come out of a President’s mouth.

“This is not about freedom” is a phrase that should never come out of a U.S. President’s mouth. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 9, 2021

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet that the president does not have the authority to require Americans to get vaccinated.

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted that he supports vaccination efforts, but he believe this order is not the right answer and takes away freedom of business.

In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: pic.twitter.com/550XsT704V — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021

