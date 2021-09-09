Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denton's catches fire
Staple Knoxville restaurant catches fire
Sevierville PD responds to bomb threat at Courthouse
Sevierville Police responds to Courthouse bomb threat
Fredrick Spradling
“Violent” man on the run in East Tennessee
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large
Edward Carmack Browder, Rhea Christopher Browder, Tegan Lee Cain, Earnest Stephen Bradley,...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office busts “criminal organization” following catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Knox County Planning Commission to vote on downtown stadium
There's a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, but top U.S. health officials...
Now is time for flu shots, CDC says
After Ida trapped a dolphin in an inland canal, multiple agencies team up for "Operation Free...
Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Work stalls in search for Confederate statue’s time capsule