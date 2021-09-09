Three Final Four Teams On Lady Vols’ 2021-22 Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee women’s basketball program revealed nearly all of its 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday, unveiling both its Southeastern Conference and non-league itineraries for the upcoming season. An additional non-conference home game will be announced at a later date.

The slate, which is one of the Lady Vols’ most challenging in several years, features 13 games against teams that were ranked or receiving votes in the final 2021 USA TODAY Coaches Poll, including three of the participants in last year’s NCAA Final Four. Among those squads were Final Four squads No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 UConn and No. 4 South Carolina, as well as No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 South Florida, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 23 Arkansas. Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech were in the receiving votes category, and another 2021-22 opponent, UCF, was in the receiving votes category but dropped out in the final poll.

“One of our staff’s objectives was to continue finding ways to improve our strength of schedule, and I believe we’ve done that,” Harper said. “We have a challenging and exciting slate of games, and our players will have an opportunity to compete against several experienced and talented lineups. Our desire is that with this schedule, we can develop into the best team we can possibly be.” Reserved season tickets for the 2021-22 season start at $115 and are available at AllVols.com.

Benefits include the same location for all regular-season home games, discounts on additional home game tickets when they go on sale in October and first opportunity to request or purchase postseason tickets. Also available now to Lady Vol fans is the fan favorite $125 Lady Vol Pass. An alternative to the traditional season ticket that allows fans to secure seats to all 2021-22 regular season home games, the Lady Vol Pass enables fans to select seats from the remaining inventory no later than 48 hours prior to each home game.

Fans interested in being a part of the action at Thompson-Boling Arena this season are encouraged to click HERE for ticket information. Additionally, a membership in the Ray Mears Room for the Lady Vol basketball season can be purchased for $900. Please contact the Tennessee Fund at 865-974-1218 to inquire.

Tennessee opens the campaign with seven contests during the month of November, beginning with an exhibition match-up vs. Georgia College on Weds., Nov. 3. Harper’s brother, Ross Jolly, is the head coach for the Bobcats. Southern Illinois, with LVFL Jody Adams-Birch serving as associate head coach, helps the Lady Vols tip off the regular season at Thompson-Boling Arena on Weds., Nov. 10.

