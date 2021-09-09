Advertisement

UT Medical Center urging pregnant women to get vaccinated

Dr. Kimberly Fortner said unvaccinated patients have been forced to deliver babies prematurely while intubated.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Kimberly Fortner looks over pregnant women and babies as the vice president of the Center for Women & Infants at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She said they are delivering babies prematurely for the mother’s safety.

“We have women who are getting intubated, requiring life support and those women are unvaccinated. I can’t imagine anything further from an ideal birthing spirit than missing delivery,” said Fortner.

Fortner said she’s hearing from mothers concerned the shot could be harmful to their unborn fetus. She said data shows COVID vaccines do not impact fertility or the health of the baby.

Recent data shows COVID antibodies within breast milk transfer from mother to baby.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center is offering COVID vaccines at their hospital.

