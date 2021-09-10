Advertisement

American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network to hold ‘Lights of Hope’

Tens of thousands of bags will be decorated and adorned with the names of survivors and those who have died of cancer.
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer lights of hope display at the Wisconsin...
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer lights of hope display at the Wisconsin State Capitol(American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network is honoring lives that have been impacted by cancer by holding the Lights of Hope event.

The Lights of Hope across America will be held next weekend, where tens of thousands of bags will be decorated and adorned with the names of survivors and those who have died of cancer.

The event previously took place in Washington, D.C. but due to the pandemic, the event was held locally in 2020 and that is how the event will stay for 2021.

“It was so successful that that is an element of lack of hope that we will not, that we will never let go of, basically we will always be doing like recovering our community. Because those folks who, who purchase like the pope who make donations that have rights of help, displayed in there, in the honor of or memory of one of their loved ones don’t get a chance to see them, if they’re in DC, that if you purchase it in Knoxville, you can actually come to an event and see your lights of help on display as part of the display,” said Michael Holtz, ACS CAN Volunteer and Advocate.

The money and donations raised at Lights of Hope will support cancer research.

The community can donate through the fundraiser online.

