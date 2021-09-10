Advertisement

American Heart Association Walk to be held at Zoo Knoxville

The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk is taking a new spin this year.
Source: American Heart Association's Facebook page
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Heart Association‘s Heart Walk is taking a new spin this year.

There are three routes through the zoo, which include a kid scavenger hunt, a free farmers market that will give away fresh fruit and veggies and a kids dance party. The party will also feature CPR training and a survivors’ tent.

The community can sign up in advance or show up before 8:30 a.m. and get in free.

Nathan Honeycutt, Chair of 2021 AHA Heart Walk, spoke on the event.

“Of course, we’re trying to raise money and people can give whatever they feel like they can give if it’s $1, $100. That’d be great but if they can’t give anything that’s fine too, because ultimately we want to get as many people to participate and enjoy themselves as possible,” said Honeycutt.

This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Zoo Knoxville.

