Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.
“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
The Rock at UTK memorializes beloved professor
University of Tennessee Professor remembered after 31 years of teaching
Gold Star Family Members offer comfort to Staff Sgt. Knauss's Family.
Gold Star Wife offers comfort to Staff Sgt. Knauss’s family
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base