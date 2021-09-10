Advertisement

Capitol flags to fly at half-staff for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 9/11 victims

Gov. Bill Lee announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the flags at Tennessee’s Capitol would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of 13 United States servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport attack in August. He was a Knoxville native and graduate of Gibbs High School.

Sgt. Knauss’ family will be holding a public memorial service at Gibbs High School to honor the soldier, which will also include a procession to the school.

