Capitol flags to fly at half-staff for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 9/11 victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the flags at Tennessee’s Capitol would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Staff Sgt. Knauss was one of 13 United States servicemembers who were killed in the Kabul airport attack in August. He was a Knoxville native and graduate of Gibbs High School.

The flags at the Capitol will fly at half-staff tomorrow to honor the ultimate sacrifice of SSG Ryan Knauss of Corryton and those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/gYAQfpSPt6 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 10, 2021

Sgt. Knauss’ family will be holding a public memorial service at Gibbs High School to honor the soldier, which will also include a procession to the school.

