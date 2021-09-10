Advertisement

Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt launches jewelry line with JTV

MÁIRÉAD NESBITT JEWELRY COLLECTION
MÁIRÉAD NESBITT JEWELRY COLLECTION(WVLT)
By Whitney Turner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt is in Knoxville this weekend to announce her new line of jewelry, made in partnership with JTV.

The Grammy and Emmy said her transition to jewelry was a natural next step in her career.

“Music is so close people, it’s so personal and it’s handed to people it’s like a gift,” said Nesbitt. “I thought jewelry, is the next best thing too because it’s so personal. When you get a beautiful piece for somebody, it just evokes thought, that you thought of them and it’s so emotional, it’s such a personal thing.”

Nesbitt said each piece tells a story. Most represent an Irish tradition close to her heart, adding a bit of sparkle and magic.

“At the very base of all the indigenous trees in Ireland, a little fairy door. They’re always painted in really bright colors so you can open it up and write your wish, put it in, close it up! Then the fairies, take it to the other world and your wishes granted, or you hope so. That’s the inspiration behind the keyhole collection,” said Nesbitt.

You can even wear some of her own compositions as well as “Danny Boy.” The songs are engraved, note for note, on a ring and bracelet.

“The music is actually very detailed written on every piece in a beautiful way,” said Nesbitt. “I think people can take a little bit of music with them and make it their own story, that’s the main thing.”

You can meet Nesbitt and see her jewelry line in full on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gemstore by JTV. In addition to some performances, there will even be some special deals and promotions.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.
“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Latest News

The Rock at UTK memorializes beloved professor
University of Tennessee Professor remembered after 31 years of teaching
Gold Star Family Members offer comfort to Staff Sgt. Knauss's Family.
Gold Star Wife offers comfort to Staff Sgt. Knauss’s family
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 07, 2021 - Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Vols finalizing preparations for Majors Classic
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic