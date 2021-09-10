Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt launches jewelry line with JTV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt is in Knoxville this weekend to announce her new line of jewelry, made in partnership with JTV.

The Grammy and Emmy said her transition to jewelry was a natural next step in her career.

“Music is so close people, it’s so personal and it’s handed to people it’s like a gift,” said Nesbitt. “I thought jewelry, is the next best thing too because it’s so personal. When you get a beautiful piece for somebody, it just evokes thought, that you thought of them and it’s so emotional, it’s such a personal thing.”

Nesbitt said each piece tells a story. Most represent an Irish tradition close to her heart, adding a bit of sparkle and magic.

“At the very base of all the indigenous trees in Ireland, a little fairy door. They’re always painted in really bright colors so you can open it up and write your wish, put it in, close it up! Then the fairies, take it to the other world and your wishes granted, or you hope so. That’s the inspiration behind the keyhole collection,” said Nesbitt.

You can even wear some of her own compositions as well as “Danny Boy.” The songs are engraved, note for note, on a ring and bracelet.

“The music is actually very detailed written on every piece in a beautiful way,” said Nesbitt. “I think people can take a little bit of music with them and make it their own story, that’s the main thing.”

You can meet Nesbitt and see her jewelry line in full on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gemstore by JTV. In addition to some performances, there will even be some special deals and promotions.

