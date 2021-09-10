Advertisement

Comfortable temperatures and sunshine continue this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the cooler trend doesn’t last long so enjoy it!
Lots of sunshine Saturday
Lots of sunshine Saturday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures remain comfortable this weekend with lower humidity. However, the lower humidity doesn’t last long so get out and enjoy it!

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are heading out to some Friday night football or have plans later this evening, grab the jacket because once that sunset it’ll get chilly out there! That low humidity gives us more “cooling room”, so we’ll drop to the upper 40s in the higher elevations tonight and low to mid-50s in the Valley. It’s another clear one, with patches of fog.

Highs will get to near 84 on Saturday with plenty of sunshine! It’ll be a chilly morning if you are tailgating so bring the jacket!

All Vol Forecast Saturday
All Vol Forecast Saturday(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts off with a seasonable low of 61 degrees, and the humidity is just at that sticky level. Still not bad though, with a mostly sunny view and a high of 85 degrees.

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity is also increasing early next week, so it will feel like it’s in the 90s again, and some spots in our area could easily hit 90 through Wednesday.

Scattered rain and a front then moves through Thursday.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.
“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Latest News

Cooler, less humid Friday
Mild start to the weekend
Lots of sunshine this week
Lower humidity and comfortable temperatures settle in
Cooler air settles in today
A cold front settles in to end the week
Cooler and sunny Thursday
Cold front brings rain tonight, nice cool down the rest of the week