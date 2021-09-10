Dollywood earns four golden ticket awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Dollywood earned four top awards during Thursday afternoon’s Gold Ticket Awards ceremony announced from the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives in Plainview, Texas, according to a Dollywood spokesperson.

The theme park earned a finalist placement in nine total categories and won more awards than any park.

In 2019, Dollywood became the winner for Best Guest Experience of any theme park in the world.

Dollywood earned its second consecutive Best Guest Experience title this year.

Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove won Best Kids’a area for the second time in a row. The park initially won the award in 2019 after that season’s opening of the new area.

The park’s, Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, earned its 13th consecutive win for Best Christmas Event. This makes Dollywood undefeated in the Christmas award category.

The park won the Most Beautiful Park award for the first time this year after many seasons of finishing as the runner-up.

“As a little girl growing up in the Great Smoky Mountains, I always thought about how this was a place that folks from around the world would love to visit,” said Dolly Parton. “Ever since we opened Dollywood in 1986, people have told us how special this place is because of the friendly people and the beautiful mountains that God has blessed us with. We make sure to take all that beauty that surrounds us and bring it right down into the middle of the park. We’re truly surrounded—all the way around—by the Smokies!

Parton said her mission was not to just win awards but wanted families to come spend time at the park.

“But I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here, and these awards show that our guests think we’re doing the right thing. We love the awards, but of course we don’t do what we do just to win awards. We want families to come to spend time with us, enjoy one another and hold on to those memories forever,” Parton said.

The Golden Ticket Awards are the most sought-after awards in the business of amusements and attractions, according to the spokesperson.

Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company, said the guest experience is crucial for any park’s success. He gave credit to both his staff and the support of guests for Dollywood’s second win in the category.

“We are proud of our second consecutive Best Guest Experience award,” Naughton said. “We place a lot of focus on ensuring our guests have the best possible time when they are here. I’ve said it many times, but we have the friendliest employees in the entire industry—we won the Golden Ticket Award for Friendliest Park seven years in-a-row before the award ended. Additionally, both our landscaping and our house and grounds teams do a phenomenal job to ensure the park is clean and that our flowers and landscaping are always green and pristine! Both teams worked exponentially harder to deliver us through a very difficult 2020 season, so this award is a testament to their hard work.”

Dollywood also came in top-10 finalist positions in five additional categories:

Best Park, second place

Best Food, second place

Best New Show(Sweet Summer Nights), third place

Best Steel Coaster(Lightning Rod), seventh place

Best Wood Coaster (Thunderhead), tenth place

“Dollywood continues to demonstrate crowd-pleasing decisions,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator. “From the rides it adds to the entertainment it offers, the park positively charms guests who visit. Being a finalist in nine categories is evidence that Dollywood has grown from a regional destination to a national one, if not global. It is a joy to visit—and for those who know the amusement industry, it’s a treasure.”

