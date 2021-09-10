Advertisement

East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals

Forty cats and dogs arrived at Young-Williams Animal Center Tuesday night after Louisiana shelters could not keep them safe.
East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals
East Tennesseans open their homes to dozens of Hurricane Ida rescue animals(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forty cats and dogs arrived at Young-Williams Animal Center Tuesday night after Louisiana shelters could not keep them safe. Hurricane Ida left shelters and people without clean water and power.

Young-Williams’ CEO Janet Testerman told WVLT News the shelter, already full, called on the community to step in and foster 20 dogs and 20 cats.

“It shows (people)... coming together during a crisis, and I think that’s special,” Testerman said.

To Testerman’s surprise, more than 100 people agreed to help, including UT Graduate student Joei Velten.

“We’re trying really really hard not to foster fail. The motto is the more you keep the less you can actually save,” Velten said. “With every foster home-- there’s more space in the shelter that they can open up and save more dogs in the community.”

Testerman said fostering an animal goes beyond freeing up shelter space.

“They can go straight into a home. They can learn that human animal bond and learn how to socialize on their journey to a forever home,” Testerman said.

The rescues will be available for adoption after they’ve been spayed and neutered.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.
“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Police lights.
Suspect in custody after shooting lockdowns school

Latest News

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Capitol flags to fly at half-staff for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 9/11 victims
Former U.S. marine rescues seven Afghan refugees, needs help supporting family in Clinton
Former Clinton marine rescues Afghan refugees, raises $40k for family
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County superintendent announces retirement
New York prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“That was the first of two times that day I thought I might die,” 9/11 survivor recalls