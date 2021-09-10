Advertisement

Family escapes early morning Gibbs house fire

Firefighters were called to the home in the 8400 block of Tazwell Pike in the Gibbs Community just after midnight Friday morning.
8404 Tazewell Pike
8404 Tazewell Pike(Rural Metro Fire Department)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department says a Gibbs family escaped a fire at their home early Friday morning.

Crews said when they arrived they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house extending into the attic and roof, and the family was safe in the front yard.

Firefighters worked to limit the spread of the fire, but the home still suffered heavy damage.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

