The Freedom Engine: once a 9/11 donation, now on display in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee is known for its volunteer spirit, and over the years that has come in many forms. In 2002, that spirit took the form of a 90 foot ladder truck called the Freedom Engine, which was sent to New York to replace one of the many damaged engines local fire departments had in the wake of 9/11.

Jeff Bawgell with Rural Metro Fire says the fundraising efforts took up to eight months, but ultimately brought in over a million dollars.

Over at the Museum of East Tennessee History on South Gay Street, CEO Warren Dockter says the fire truck was decommissioned back in 2013 after 11 years of service. Once that happened, NYFD sent parts of the engine back to Knoxville where it is now displayed in the museum downtown.

Dockter explains some history of the engine saying, “A really amazing firetruck that helped out Harlem, Spanish Harlem, the Apollo Theatre and places like that that helped project them after 9/11″

The historian goes on to say the Freedom Engine came to New York with a big orange “T” on the side, a Tennessee license plate, and a plaque that read “From the people of East Tennessee to the people of New York. We won’t forget”.

That plaque, a piece of debris from the wreckage, a door from the engine, and more now are displayed in the museum downtown for people top see.

For Bagwell, being a part of that donation meant more than just helping out another department. He says, “It’s fun to know you had a part in something special remembering. And to know that the people in New York know they now have friends in Tennessee specifically East Tennessee that care about them.”

You can see the display at the Museum of East Tennessee History on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 from 10 AM until 4 PM on Saturday.

