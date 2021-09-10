Gold Star Wife offers comfort to Staff Sgt. Knauss’s family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss is now part of a distinguished fraternity called Gold Star Family.

Gold Star Families are those who have lost a loved one in war.

”I’ve walked that journey and I want them to know that they are not alone and they have our 100% support,” said Kris Rystrom Emmert.

Rystrom Emmert lost her husband, a Navy pilot, in 1993.

”You know I was a stay-at-home mom had my baby, my seven-month-old in her high chair, my three-year-old at preschool and I see these naval officers coming up to my door,” said Rystrom Emmert.

Rystrom Emmert runs a non-profit called ‘Providing Promise Ministries’ she works to help families dealing with the loss of a loved one in the military cope and understand how life can move forward.

”That feeling to know that your spouse, your son, your daughter, your sister is never coming home, that never goes away, that becomes part of who you are,” said Rystrom Emmert.

While a part of who they are forever, the memory of the loved ones lost, carries on forever through the fight, and daily work of the family and friends.

”Don’t lose hope, hold onto your faith, even if it feels like you can’t make it another day,” said Rystrom Emmert.

To help families Rystrom Emmert alongside Operation Soldiers Heart, are teaming up for what they’re calling ‘Operation Providing Hope’ and putting together 13 care packages for the families of the American Service Members killed in Kabul.

The bags will be delivered by Sunday, September 26th which is known as Gold Star Family Member Day.

To make a donation to ‘Operation Providing Hope’ you can email Rystrom Emmert at Kris@providingpromise.com or mail to 217 W. Oldham Ave. Knoxville, Tn. 37917.

