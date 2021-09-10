Advertisement

Hamblen Co. Sheriff says vaccine is optional

Hamblen Co Sheriff's Office - Esco Jarnagin
Hamblen Co Sheriff's Office - Esco Jarnagin(Hamblen County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff, Esco Jarnagin said it was his duty to protect the constitutional right of his employees in regard to new vaccine mandates that Joe Biden announced Thursday.

Jarnagin said that none of his employees would be required to have the vaccine without total consent.

“No employee will be required to have any intrusion of their body without their total consent,” said Jarnagin.

He also stated that this right was supported by the Constitution of the United States.

As the Sheriff of Hamblen County, it is my duty to protect the constitutional rights of my employees if they choose to...

Posted by Esco Jarnagin on Thursday, September 9, 2021

