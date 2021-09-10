Advertisement

Knox County superintendent announces retirement

Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement Friday afternoon in an email to Knox County Schools parents.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

He also said he wanted to help the Board of Education with the transition to a new superintendent.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022,” the email said. “However, due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent for our district.”

Knox County Schools Board of Education Chair Kristi Kristy released a statement on the news.

“As we look for the next leader of Knox County Schools, I am committed to facilitating a community-based search process that identifies the very best potential candidates. I am confident that the Board of Education will conduct a thorough and transparent search that looks across the district, state, and nation to ensure that Knox County finds the very best leader for our schools. Our students, teachers, and parents deserve excellence, and that’s exactly what we are committed to delivering,” Kristy said.

In the email, he said he plans to retire in June of 2022.

