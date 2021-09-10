Advertisement

Knoxville man sentenced 15 years for advertising child pornography

By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 10, Thomas A. Varlan with the United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee, sentenced Daniel Logan Brown, 24, to serve 15 years in federal prison for advertising child pornography on the internet, according to officials.

Following his imprisonment, Brown will be supervised by the United States Probation Office for 10 years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry. This will apply to any state that Brown wishes to live, attend school or works.

Additionally, Brown will be required to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims of his crime.

According to the plea agreement, Brown admitted that he had advertised child pornography by circulating hyperlinks to others that linked to storage accounts where he had saved the material.

According to other documents made available in the case, the online storage accounts contained thousands of files of child pornography available for download.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Homeland Security held a joint investigation on the case.

