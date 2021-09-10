Mild start to the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front helped to wipe out the humidity and bring in some cooler air to start the weekend. Temperatures rebound to average this weekend, then we’ll feel some more heating and humidity to start next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, which allows temperatures to drop into the 50s. That’s closer to 50 in the higher elevations and low to mid 50s for most, with Knoxville around 57 degrees. It’s a chilly start, with some patches of fog developing.

It’s a beautiful day again. We have plenty of sunshine, with a few passing afternoon clouds. Temperatures are warming up to around 81 degrees, but the humidity is still low. So, if you stick to the shade it’s comfortable even in the heat of the day! If you have evening plans, temperatures cool pretty quick.

That low humidity gives us more “cooling room”, so we’ll drop to the upper 40s in the higher elevations tonight and mid 50s in the Valley. It’s another clear one, with patches of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out chilly in the mid-50s, but the temperature gradually increases as the wind turns and we rebound to a seasonable high of 84 degrees. It’s staying mostly clear all weekend long! If you’re planning to watch the Vols game, it’s a chilly morning tailgate and then warming nicely from that Noon kickoff to the post-game.

Saturday Noon, Pittsburgh at Tennessee (WVLT)

Sunday starts off with a seasonable low of 61 degrees, and the humidity is just at that stick level. Still not bad though, with a mostly sunny view and a high of 85 degrees.

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity is also increasing early next week, so it will feel like it’s in the 90s again, and some spots in our area could easily hit 90 through Wednesday. We’re monitoring some better late week rain chances for you, beyond the 8-day forecast.

