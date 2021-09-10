Notable games for Week-4 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve reached Week-4 of the 2021 high school footballs season and with it comes that annual Blount County backyard brawl better known as Maryville and Alcoa. This year the undefeated state powers meet at the home of the Tornadoes.

Maryville (3-0) at Alcoa (3-0)

The 93rd edition of the rebels and Tornadoes will take place at Alcoa High School. Maryville holds a 64-25-5 series lead and has won eight of the last ten games, including the last two. Heading into this years game, Alcoa has outscored its opponents 160-28. All Maryville has done is average 47 points in it’s three wins. Zack Rickens will be on hand for Friday night’s game.

Powell (2-1) at Science Hill (2-1)

After falling to Maryville, Matt Lowe’s Powell Panthers rebounded nicely with a win on the road at Karns. This week it’s on to Science Hill and a Hilltoppers team that bounced back from a 19-point season opening loss to Elizabethton with wins over Anderson County and West Ridge, averaging 38 points in the process. Science has struggled defensively giving up 25 points per game. Not a good thing facing a Powell team scoring about 46 points each time out.

Oak Ridge (1-2) at Farragut (0-3)

A difficult schedule to open the season for Eddie Courtney’s Farragut Admirals continues in Week-4 with a home game against oak Ridge. The Admirals are 0-3 following losses at Beech and at home to West, the state’s #1 team in 5A and last week to mighty Maryville. Farragut QB Dawson Moore has been terrific completing 68% of his passes for almost 750 yards and six touchdowns. Farragut has given up though 103 points through three games. Oak Ridge comes in at 1-2 after losing a pair of close games to start the season. Joe Gaddis’ team rebounded in WSeek-3 with a 22-7 win over Clinton.

West (3-0) at Fulton (2-1)

A very interesting matchup just off Broadway Friday night as Rob Black’s Fulton Falcons play host to Lamar Brown’s undefeated West rebels. Coming in, the Falcons have struggled defending the pass. In fact, Fulton gave up 352 yards through the air in a loss at Anderson County last week, their first of the season. That bodes well for rebels QB Carson jessie who’s completed 73% of his passes and thrown 4-touchdowns.

