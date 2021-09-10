Advertisement

Tennessee sees chronic wasting disease in deer in 9th county

(AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
(AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)(KEVIN RIVOLI | AP)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say a ninth county has a confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in deer.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says tests confirmed the condition in Henry County in a 3 1/2-year-old doe that was thin and exhibiting strange behavior.

The state says the disease has been found in white-tailed deer in Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, Shelby and Tipton counties.

It has been found within 10 miles of another five counties considered high-risk. Additional regulations have been imposed on those 15 counties, including on carcass transport, feeding and mineral placement.

The condition is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system in the deer family, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

