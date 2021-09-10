University of Tennessee Professor remembered after 31 years of teaching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Bill Larson, who passed away on Tuesday, August 7, served as an educator at the University of Tennessee for 31 years.

Dr. Larson, a renowned professor of English and Cinema, impacted students along his journey through education.

“He never forgot a name, he never forgot a face,” said Joe Edwin, a former student of Dr. Larson.

Edwin went to UTK in 1993 for a Master’s to reach her goal of teaching.

“Working with him gave me a passion for teaching,” Edwin said.

Edwin is now an educator in South Carolina and is not the only student Dr. Larson impacted.

“He really made me want to be a film critic, which I have now been lucky to do for 5 or 6 years,” Will Myer, former student said. “I wouldn’t be doing it without him.”

Dr. Larson influenced generations after the 73-year-old passed away.

The rock on the UTK campus is now painted with his name.

The Bijou theatre also displayed a ‘Rest in peace Dr. Bill Larson’.

For funeral plans, his obituary says that Dr. Larsen didn’t want a traditional service and wanted instead for people to wear blue on his birthday June 11th, light a virtual candle, or remember him when you’re at church.

