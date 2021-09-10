Vols finalizing preparations for Majors Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media one final time Thursday before Saturday’s Noon kickoff against Pitt on ESPN.

Coach Heupel says it’s a big test, but he likes the team’s preparation and mindset this week. the vols had two guys rush for over 100 yards last week. One of them was juco transfer Tiyon Evans, who Jimmy Hyams of our media partner WNML reports is doubtful for the game due to health reasons.

UT is hopeful he’ll be cleared as they are for center Cooper Mays, who’s nursing a sore ankle. Coach Heupel says he’s had a good last 48 hours, so we’ll see.

Also, a game time decision is defensive end Byron Young. It’s an eligibility issue for the highly touted pass rusher from his days at an Alabama Prep Academy.

With or without those guys the coach says game two will be a big test against a team he went 1-1 against while head coach at UCF, “The physical football game difference in the game between the two years in particular was the turnovers, early. And, you know, not taking advantage of some of the opportunities. It’s a good football team in all three phases but on the defense side of it veteran physical front seven. Their safeties do a great job in run support. You got to create some scenes and make some big plays and it’s going to be man press on the outside, you got to be able to make some one on one plays,” said coach Heupel.

On quarterback Joe Milton coach Heupel said today he got off balance a couple of times against Bowling Green, but believes he’ll be in a better position here this week.

“Our guys are excited, and we’ve had a great week of preparation,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “I like the mindset, the mentality and the effort they have shown up until this point. We have to finish it off the right way in the next 48 hours to give yourself a chance to play as clean as you can and play with great effort.”

VFL Bobby Majors, brother of the late Johnny Majors and a consensus All-American in 1971, will serve as a guest captain for the Volunteers during the coin toss. Heupel spoke to Bobby on Thursday morning about the festive occasion.”

Earlier today I got a chance to talk to Bobby (Majors),” Heupel said. “Looking forward to having him here and being able to celebrate the Johnny Majors Classic, recognizing him, his family, his efforts and what they meant to Tennessee football. (I am) excited to have him here this weekend to be a part of our coin toss and that celebration.”

Tickets for Saturday’s contest are on sale at AllVols.com. It will be televised live on ESPN with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (sideline) on the call. For more information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.

