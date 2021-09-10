Advertisement

Walmart to end quarterly bonuses, boost minimum wage

Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now...
Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.(Source: Walmart, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is ending its quarterly bonuses for U.S. store workers at the end of January.

The company said it’s rolling the money into the base pay of associates.

News of the change came in a memo to employees.

Walmart has been offering bonuses based on store performance for decades but made them quarterly in 2007.

The company has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.

The news comes after Walmart announced last week it was raising its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, beginning Sept. 25.

The move will boost wages for more than 525,000 workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.
“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Police lights.
Elementary school on lockdown after nearby shooting, suspect at large

Latest News

Senators Grassley and Thune reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Varsity all access
Notable games for Week-4 of Varsity All Access
Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in a social media post that they visited Connors Farm in...
Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
Activist with Rise and Resist follow Igor Fruman, as he arrives in Federal court in Manhattan...
Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case