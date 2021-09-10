Woman injured in Claiborne County drive-by shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and Claiborne County EMS responded to a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon, a source told WVLT News. The shooting occurred on Indian Creek Road.

A woman was injured in the shooting when a round went through her arm, and Lifestar is responding to the incident.

This is a developing story.

