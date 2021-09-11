Advertisement

20 years later: Knoxville company recalls cleaning up ground zero

Phillips & Jordan oversaw the process of cleaning up ground zero after 9/11.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Knoxville-based Phillips & Jordan was called upon to clean up after the two towers fell in New York City.

”We ended up getting up there on the 14 and strategically started planning on what this thing was going to look like, and it was like walking into a science fiction movie, I mean it was just unbelievable,” said Teddy Phillips the CEO of Phillips & Jordan.

The company worked through a contract with the federal government, learning September 12th they would be tasked with helping identify bodies of both Americans and the hijackers.

”It’s a very, very surreal thing to see something like that, and to be involved in it and keep everyone focused on the task at hand was a big deal,” said Phillips.

Arriving three days after the attacks, Phillips and his crew got to work.

”Our system of getting the material onto conveyor belts, where people could visually look, pull personal belongings, anything that looked like a body part,” said Phillips.

The company spent 321 days, millions of man-hours, and more than 40,000 workers, cleaning up a sight that changed everyone’s lives.

”We are who we are, and when your number gets called you got to step up and do the task at hand, and that’s what we signed up for,” said Phillips.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds
Knoxville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead early Sept. 4th.
“It just hurts” | Family demands answers after motorcyclist dragged hundreds of yards on I-40
Sevier Co. Sheriff Cruiser
Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained
Police lights.
Suspect in custody after shooting lockdowns school

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Varsity all access
Notable games for Week-4 of Varsity All Access
Lots of sunshine Saturday
Comfortable temperatures and sunshine continue this weekend
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools superintendent announces retirement