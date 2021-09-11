20 years later: Knoxville company recalls cleaning up ground zero

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Knoxville-based Phillips & Jordan was called upon to clean up after the two towers fell in New York City.

”We ended up getting up there on the 14 and strategically started planning on what this thing was going to look like, and it was like walking into a science fiction movie, I mean it was just unbelievable,” said Teddy Phillips the CEO of Phillips & Jordan.

The company worked through a contract with the federal government, learning September 12th they would be tasked with helping identify bodies of both Americans and the hijackers.

”It’s a very, very surreal thing to see something like that, and to be involved in it and keep everyone focused on the task at hand was a big deal,” said Phillips.

Arriving three days after the attacks, Phillips and his crew got to work.

”Our system of getting the material onto conveyor belts, where people could visually look, pull personal belongings, anything that looked like a body part,” said Phillips.

The company spent 321 days, millions of man-hours, and more than 40,000 workers, cleaning up a sight that changed everyone’s lives.

”We are who we are, and when your number gets called you got to step up and do the task at hand, and that’s what we signed up for,” said Phillips.

