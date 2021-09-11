Advertisement

Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger is tracking more rain chances next week
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s game day and we’re going to be getting a taste of fall as we start off in the 50s across the area. We’ll warm into the 80s by the time we move into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Highs will get to near 84 on Saturday with plenty of sunshine! It was a chilly morning if you are tailgating so hope you had the jacket!

Saturday Noon, Pittsburgh at Tennessee
Saturday Noon, Pittsburgh at Tennessee

As we move into the evening hours what a great night to spend outside with nice cool crisp air. Maybe even just hang out by the bonfire wouldn’t be a bad idea.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts off with a seasonable low of 61 degrees, and the humidity is just at that sticky level. Still not bad though, with a mostly sunny view and a high of 85 degrees.

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity is also increasing early next week, so it will feel like it’s in the 90s again, and some spots in our area could easily hit 90 through Wednesday.

Scattered rain and a front then moves through Thursday.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Planning forecast shows we'll have more rain chances next week.
Planning forecast shows we'll have more rain chances next week.

