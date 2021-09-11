FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week four
The 93rd edition of the Battle of Pistol Creek was a shootout for the ages.
Maryville 30, Alcoa 27
Jefferson Co. 33, Halls 34
West 31, Fulton 14
Oak Ridge 30, Farragut 35
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
Pigeon Forge 0, Sevier Co. 14
South-Doyle 26, Bearden 7
Anderson Co. 33, Rhea 35 Co. 35
Asheville 7, Lakeway Christian 54
Austin-East 0, Scott 1
Bradley Central 44, McMinn Co. 28
CAK 40, Boyd-Buchanan 21
Campbell Co. 36, Morristown East 28
Cherokee 0, Clinton 1
East Hamilton 70, Sequoyah 0
East Ridge 7, Cleveland 56
Gibbs 1, Central 0
Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6
Happy Valley 6, Unicoi Co. 35
Harriman 43, Sale Creek 13
Sunbright 8, Coalfield 68
Tellico Plains 19, Midway 23
Walker Valley 42, Carter 14
Wartburg 0, Oakdale 25
West Greene 7, South Greene 48
William Blount 38, Heritage 19
Karns 31, Tennessee High 33
Kingston 21, Rockwood 0
Grace Christian 20, King’s Academy 22
Webb 0, Greenback 0
McMinn Central 21, Polk Co. 3
Morristown West 7, Greeneville 55
North Greene 18, Jellico 34
Northview Academy 35, Claiborne Co. 0
Oliver Springs 0, Oneida 1
Seymour 49, Cocke Co. 7
Soddy Daisy 14, Red Bank 46
