FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week four

The 93rd edition of the Battle of Pistol Creek was a shootout for the ages.
DJ Burks
DJ Burks(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Maryville 30, Alcoa 27

Jefferson Co. 33, Halls 34

West 31, Fulton 14

Oak Ridge 30, Farragut 35

Powell 42, Science Hill 14

Pigeon Forge 0, Sevier Co. 14

South-Doyle 26, Bearden 7

Anderson Co. 33, Rhea 35 Co. 35

Asheville 7, Lakeway Christian 54

Austin-East 0, Scott 1

Bradley Central 44, McMinn Co. 28

CAK 40, Boyd-Buchanan 21

Campbell Co. 36, Morristown East 28

Cherokee 0, Clinton 1

East Hamilton 70, Sequoyah 0

East Ridge 7, Cleveland 56

Gibbs 1, Central 0

Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6

Happy Valley 6, Unicoi Co. 35

Harriman 43, Sale Creek 13

Sunbright 8, Coalfield 68

Tellico Plains 19, Midway 23

Walker Valley 42, Carter 14

Wartburg 0, Oakdale 25

West Greene 7, South Greene 48

William Blount 38, Heritage 19

Karns 31, Tennessee High 33

Kingston 21, Rockwood 0

Grace Christian 20, King’s Academy 22

Webb 0, Greenback 0

McMinn Central 21, Polk Co. 3

Morristown West 7, Greeneville 55

North Greene 18, Jellico 34

Northview Academy 35, Claiborne Co. 0

Oliver Springs 0, Oneida 1

Seymour 49, Cocke Co. 7

Soddy Daisy 14, Red Bank 46

