Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 10, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their own, a K-9 named Goran hung up his collar and badge for the last time.

“As much as GORAN loves working, his retirement comes at a much needed time in his life. One of the joys of getting older is all that extra couch time and no alarm clock!” his fellow officers said.

Goran’s partner and handler will miss him at work but is happy that Goran will spend his days on his couch and loving on kids.

Goran has served the citizens of Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office very well, the announcement said.

Officers wished him many years of rest, relaxation and many treats.

“Well done, GORAN!” officers said.

