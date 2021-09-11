Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires

By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On September 10, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their own, a K-9 named Goran hung up his collar and badge for the last time.

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 10, 2021

“As much as GORAN loves working, his retirement comes at a much needed time in his life. One of the joys of getting older is all that extra couch time and no alarm clock!” his fellow officers said.

Goran’s partner and handler will miss him at work but is happy that Goran will spend his days on his couch and loving on kids.

Officers wished him many years of rest, relaxation and many treats.

“Well done, GORAN!” officers said.

