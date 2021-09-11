LIVE THREAD: Vols and Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee and Pitt meet today, they will pay tribute to a shared gridiron icon as the two programs announced the game’s designation as the Johnny Majors Classic, named in honor of the late legendary head coach and player.

Vol Legend immortalized outside Neyland Stadium (Rick Russo)

UT and Pitt will reciprocate the event on Sept. 10, 2022, when they meet at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Majors served two tenures as head coach at Pitt, doing so from 1973-76 and 1993-96. He spent 16 seasons as head coach of his alma mater of Tennessee from 1977-92. In total, he produced a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons of coaching.

Out for the game with the Panthers are RB Tiyon Evans, who led the Vols in rushing last week. Also inactive will be Center Cooper Mays, who sprained an ankle in the opener against Bowling Green, DE-Byron Young, who’s working through an eligibility issue. Also sitting this week will be defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus.

Also today in honor of the late great Coach Majors, the Vols are decked out in all orange, A uniform pattern the coach enjoyed seeing his players in from time to time at Neyland Stadium.

Prior to Pitt game at Neyland Stadiumon Sept. 11, 2021 (Jim Boofer)

1ST QUARTER

Vols win the coin toss and defer to the 2nd half giving senior QB Kenny Pickett and the Panthers the ball first. Pitt starts its first drive from the 16 yard line after good coverage by the Vols on the opening kick. Loss of 4 on first play on the first play thanks to a swarming Vols D. UT forces Pitt to three and out and a punt.

Then came the first big play of the game as Christian Charles blocks the Pittsburgh punt setting up the Vols at the Pitt two yard line. Jabari Small takes it in on the next play from the two yeard line. PAT is good as Tennessee jumps out to a quick 7-0 lead over the favored Panthers.

UT Running Back (Jim Boofer)

Pitts second posession would start from their own 3o yard line. Tyler Baron with a vicious tackle for loss on 1st down. Facing a third and 9, QB Kenny Pickett dumps it short and the Vols defense is there to prevent the first down forcing another Panthers punt.

Vols start their 2nd drive from their own 19 yard line and qiuick pass by Joe Milton and subsequent run garnes UT its first 1st down of the game. Vols pick another first on a beautiful quick pass over the middle to tight end Princeton Fant. Then on the next pass Milton goes deep to a wide open jalin Hyatt, but the pass is broken up late. Hyatt is hurt on the play, but would get up and walk off with some assistance.

A holding penalty on the play set the Vols back to 1st and 20. A Joe Milton run got it to 3rd and 8, but an overthrow on a deep ball would force Tennessee’s first punt of the game.

Paxton Brooks with a 54 yard punt sets Pitt way back at their own 2-yard line. The Vols hold Pitt to another three and out forcing a Panthers punt.

Vols next possession starts from their own 49 yard line. Once again, Milton is off the mark on a deep pass. On third and 7 UT picks up the first on a quick pass and then better run by Velus Jones. On 2nd and 10 Milton is way off the mark missing a wid eopen Cedric Tillman. The play would have resulted in a TD. However, on third down, Milton is on the mark on a short on a first down pass to TE Jacob Warren. Milton is sacked on the next play, the first of the day for the Panthers defense. A shovel pass to Jaylen Wright nest three yards. Not enough for the first so on 4th and three UT settles for the FG and Chase McGrath is true from 37 yards giving the Vols a 10-0 lead. Milton is 6-11 for 44 yards so far in the game.

After a poor kick return, Pitt starts its next possession from its own 8 yard line. Pickett runs for 7 yards on first down. The Panthers would pick up their first 1st down of the game on the next play with just over 4 minutes to go in the first quarter. On the next play, the Vols defense comes up with a big play at Theo Jackson sacks Pickett for a 2 yard loss. Pickett picks up another first though on the next play with a 12 yard pass to Lucas Krull. Another pass for 22 yards takes Pitt into UT territory at the 47. A pass interference penalty onTrevon Flowers would take the ball down to the Tennessee 11 yard line. The 1st quarter ends with Pitt facing a 3rd and 1o from the Vols 11 yard line.

2ND QUARTER

