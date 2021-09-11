Advertisement

Man arrested after firing shots at Walland Convenience Store

A man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Police said he believed someone was firing at him which prompted him to shoot.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Blount County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There were shots fired last night at Walland Convenience Store that resulted in an arrest of one man, according to officials.

The man was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Officials said he believed someone was firing at him which prompted him to shoot.

An investigation by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office revealed that there had been no additional shots fired.

According to several witnesses, the man waved the gun at people outside the store.

The police report said the man looked intoxicated.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Police lights.
Suspect in custody after shooting lockdowns school
Hamblen Co Sheriff's Office - Esco Jarnagin
Hamblen Co. Sheriff says vaccine is optional
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds

Latest News

Johnny majors Classic
LIVE THREAD: Vols and Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic
University of Tennessee’s rock pays tribute to 9/11 attacks
University of Tennessee pays tribute to 9/11 attacks
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon
Big Orange Kickoff Show.
Start your Saturday game day with the Big Orange Kickoff Show