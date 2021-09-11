Advertisement

South Knoxville couple creates memorial to War in Afghanistan

The memorial also features a more recent addition, a pillar with the names of the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul airport attack.
Afghanistan memorial
Afghanistan memorial(Wanda Julian)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville couple has set up a homemade memorial to those that gave everything in the War in Afghanistan. The memorial was set up by Jim and JoAnn Gaus and honors United States servicemembers that died throughout the 20-year war.

The names are all organized by year, and also include rank and home state. The memorial also features flags and a sign that reads “These brave American Patriots gave their lives in Afghanistan... Thanks to those who serve now and who served before them.”

The memorial also features a more recent addition, a pillar with the names of the 13 servicemembers killed in the Kabul airport attack, including Tennessee’s own Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

The memorial is located at 900 Hendron Chapel Rd.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Police lights.
Suspect in custody after shooting lockdowns school
Hamblen Co Sheriff's Office - Esco Jarnagin
Hamblen Co. Sheriff says vaccine is optional
Ryan Knauss welcomed home
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss welcomed home by crowds

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Volunteers needed at Sevierville TSSAA Golf State Championship
Downtown Knoxville to host 9/11 memorial services
Knoxville leaders honor 9/11 anniversary
More sunshine Sunday
Sunshine continues with the humidity returning Sunday
K-9 GORAN retires
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires