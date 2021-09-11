Start your Saturday Gameday with the Big Orange Kickoff Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the Johnny Majors classic Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. The legendary coach led Tennessee to three SEC titles and the Pitt Panthers to a national title in 1976.

Pitt itt is the first non-conference power 5 team to visit Neyland Stadium since Oklahoma defeated the Vols in a 31-24 overtime thriller on Sept. 12, 2015

This is the third meeting between the two schools. The Panthers won both prior encounters, 13-3 in 1983 and 30-6 in 1980. Both of those contests were played in knoxville.

Pitt is very familiar with first year Vols coach Josh Heupel, who as head coach at UCF faced the panthers twice. pitt defeated UCF 35-34, in 2019, while Heupel’s Knights claimed a 45-14 win in 2018.

Both teams won their season openers last week. The Panthers rolled past Massachusetts, 51-7, while the Volunteers defeated Bowling Green, 38-6.

