Sunshine continues with the humidity returning Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity returns a little bit Sunday, but really cranks up heading into the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies and comfortable conditions continue tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday morning. So we’ll start off on the cooler side but warm up to about 85 degrees by the afternoon hours.

Dew points will get back into the 60s so it could feel a little bit sticky. The sunshine and dry weather looks to continue throughout Sunday as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

The temperatures continue to gradually increase back to the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity is also increasing early next week, so it will feel like it’s in the 90s again, and some spots in our area could easily hit 90 through Wednesday.

Scattered rain and a front then moves through Thursday bringing us our next best chance for rain.

Models are up in the air when it comes to rain by the end of next week and into the weekend. Spotty showers and storms are possible with temperatures staying in the low to mid-80s.

