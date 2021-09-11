Advertisement

University of Tennessee pays tribute to 9/11 attacks

The Rock is painted with two towers representing the Twin Towers and an American flag.
University of Tennessee’s rock pays tribute to 9/11 attacks
University of Tennessee’s rock pays tribute to 9/11 attacks(Source: file photo (custom credit))
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is paying tribute to the 9/11 attacks.

The rock, located on campus, is painted in tribute to the attacks, according to the livestream website.

The rock is painted with the two towers representing the Twin Towers, a fire hat with the number 343 and an American flag.

Other parts of Knoxville are paying tribute to the 9/11 attacks that took place 20 years ago today.

Downtown Knoxville hosted an event with the annual wreath laying ceremony at the City County Building.

In Sevier County, a Kodak forensic scientist will be talking about his experience with 9/11 and why it is important for the public to know about it. His talk will be happening at noon and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum. He’ll also be a part of the memorial event in downtown Sevierville at 5 p.m. that afternoon on the courthouse grounds.

