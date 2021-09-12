ATV crash leaves one dead in Campbell Co.
A single off-road vehicle crash leaves one dead on Mountain Road in Campbell Co.
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville man is dead after he drove his 2013 Polaris Razor into a tree Sunday morning, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
44-year-old Jason Kuhn was driving on Mountain Road when he veered off the roadway and straight into a tree, according to a release from the THP.
He was not wearing his seatbelt or a helmet, according to the release.
