Getting hot and humid for the new work week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures and humidity return for the new work week! We also have some scattered storms moving in by the middle and end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mild conditions continue tonight with temperatures dropping near 64 degrees. Those clear skies continue with some patchy fog possibly early Monday morning.

We will warm up to near 87 Monday afternoon with dew points getting back into the mid-60s. This means it could feel a few degrees warmer at times. Those sunny skies continue with the possibility of a stray shower in the Smoky Mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday could be the warmest day with highs near 88 degrees but feeling like the lower 90s for some. A stray mountain shower is possible with mostly sunny skies.

Scattered rain and a front then moves through Wednesday into Thursday bringing us our next best chance for rain. Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf, right now that storm doesn’t look to impact us here in East Tennessee but we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Spotty to scattered storms continue heading into the weekend and possibly into early next week.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

