Morristown Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old, Mikaila Meadows, according to officials.

Mikaila’s family reported that they dropped her off at the skating rink in Morristown on Saturday night.

The girl reportedly told her grandmother that she was going to get a ride home from a friend named Nathan, officials said.

Mikaila had not returned home as of Sunday morning.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes and a bright pink shirt. She is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds.

Mikaila has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

