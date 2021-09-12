Advertisement

One person critically injured in crash on Tazewell Pike

According to officials, one vehicle had traveled off the roadway crashing and trapping the person.
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.
Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue respond to crash.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 7 a.m., Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike near Tindell Rd.

According to officials, a vehicle had traveled off the roadway crashing and trapping the person inside.

The rescue and fire crew worked and freed the person then used ladders to get them to the roadway and ambulance, officials said.

The person has been transported to the trauma center in critical condition.

“Please be careful out there! Wear your seatbelts, put down your phones, and don’t drive impaired. Your life could depend on those decisions,” Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue said.

