Missing 87-year-old woman located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old, Naomi Garrett Saturday night. She was quickly located, officials said.

SILVER ALERT: Be on the lookout for Naomi Garrett, age 87. Naomi was reported as missing around 8 p.m. tonight and last seen at 1901 Everhart Lane. Naomi is about 5’3 and 100 pounds and was wearing pajamas when she went missing. If you see her, please call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/0pzHJGCe41 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 12, 2021

Garrett was last seen at 1901 Everhart Lane wearing pajamas, according to KPD officials.

