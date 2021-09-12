Advertisement

Missing 87-year-old woman located

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old, Naomi Garrett Saturday night. She was quickly located, officials said.

Garrett was last seen at 1901 Everhart Lane wearing pajamas, according to KPD officials.

