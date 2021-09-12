Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Neyland Stadium
Vols fall to Pitt in Johnny Majors Classic 41-34
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Man arrested after firing shots at Walland Convenience Store
DJ Burks
FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week four
Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss
Hundreds gather for Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss memorial service

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Morristown Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to break...
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline in six cases